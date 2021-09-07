Can FGM be a personal choice?

Female Genital Mutilation FGM
The ethical and moral question is whether communities and families should peg a woman’s status on the cut

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Dr Joachim Osur examines the pros and cons of allowing women to make the choice to pursue this harmful practice.

Rose, a farmer from the outskirts of Nairobi, came to the sexology clinic to enquire if she could be circumcised. Female circumcision, also called female genital mutilation (FGM) or female genital cutting (FGC), is outlawed in Kenya.

