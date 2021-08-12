Widespread rape in Tigray, Amnesty says

An Ethiopian refugee who fled fighting in the Tigray region looks on from behind a fence as she waits with others at the Village 8 border reception centre in Sudan's eastern Gedaref State.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Mekelle, Tuesday

What you need to know:

  • Amnesty International says the Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war.
  • Some women Amnesty interviewed said they had been detained for weeks and repeatedly raped, often by several men.

The Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war, Amnesty International says.

