UN Women roots for policies to end widows’ plight

Diana Kamande, Director of the Come Together Widows has called for the establishment of a kitty to empower widows economically.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UN Women is  pushing for the establishment of a global lasting solution to address widows’ plight.
  • Kenya is putting in place policy and legislative framework in place to address the plight of widows.

UN Women estimates that there are more than 250 million widows globally, with one in ten facing discrimination and extreme poverty.

