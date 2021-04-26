Couple free to enter new marriage without formally dissolving previous one, court rules

Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi said the law cannot attach obligations upon persons who have decided to part ways but fail to formalise the divorce. 

By  Brian Ocharo

  • Man argued that, even though they had separated after 10 years, their marriage was not formally dissolved. 
  • Claim was, however, not supported by evidence of a marriage conducted under the Luo customary law.

Failure to formally dissolve a previous marriage should not be a hindrance for one to exercise their rights and freedom to choose, associate, or even enter another marriage, the High Court has ruled.

