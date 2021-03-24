Norah Atieno
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

‘I was never a wife to my children’s father’, woman tells court

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The court heard that Ms Atieno and Olweny courted for a year before he asked for her hand in marriage in 1991.
  • Three women are embroiled in a vicious court battle over the sharing of tycoon's Sh200m estate.

A woman fighting to prove the legitimacy of her marriage to a Nakuru tycoon yesterday denied having been married to a man she previously lived with for 11 years.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.