Widows ‘not entitled to capital assets’, judge says in shock ruling

Reuben Nyakundi

Mombasa High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi he has said a widow’s entitlement to absolute access to the estate of her husband is limited to personal and household goods, but not capital assets.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Malindi High Court judge Reuben Nyakundi said a widow’s entitlement to absolute access to the estate is limited to personal and household goods.

A widow is not entitled, absolutely and exclusively, to the estate of her husband, but only to a life interest over the property, the High Court has ruled.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.