Rift Valley professionals launch ‘Mother and girl talk’





A group of women professionals from the Rift Valley have stepped in to curb school dropouts and unwanted pregnancies among girls in the region.

Under an umbrella group called Iriip Gaa, the women led by Turbo MP Janet Sitienei, are also keen on talking to the girls and mothers about alcoholism, gender-based violence (GBV), early marriages, poor academic performance and early pregnancy through an initiative dubbed ‘Mother and Girl Talk’.

The women professionals attribute their current success in life to the mentorship they received as they were growing up, and now want to give back to the society.

Most women and girls from the rural areas still struggle with access to conventional sanitary pads, with majority unable to afford. Statistics show that roughly 65 per cent of women and girls in the country cannot access sanitary pads, which means a girl misses five school days in a month.

Sanitary towels

The team, which was on a mission recently, visiting schools in Turbo and Soy constituencies also offer counselling to the school girls to ensure they focus on their studies without distraction.

Ms Sitienei said they aim to reach out to both primary and secondary girls to save them from falling prey to men who take advantage of them in exchange for basic necessities such as sanitary towels.

The legislator asked parents to ensure their daughters get the best education, noting that the country requires more women leaders, which can only happen if girls are mentored early.

“If parents are responsible, no girl will be raped. We will also have few cases of school dropouts as a result of pregnancies,” she said at St Marks Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Huruma in Uasin Gishu County.

The lawmaker said the group, which brings together professionals from different fields, also talks to girls and single mothers on the challenges they face.

“This program focuses on women’s and girls’ personal growth. School girls get a chance to speak about issues that affect them. The issues raised are later interrogated so that at the end of the day, there are those who get whichever support they need,” she said.

Ms Sitienei added they mentor women in abusive marriages on how to deal with such cases to ensure gender-based violence (GBV) is weeded out in the society.

Better society

“We also have judges who speak to our women about GBV and sexual assaults. Address them on how to take actions and empower them to talk about these vices in public,” said Ms Sitienei.

Rael Chebichi, a member of the group and a 2017 Uasin Gishu woman representative contender, said they crisscross the Rift Valley region to look into the challenges women and girls face with the aim of offering the girl child a better society.

“We understand the challenges facing our women and school girls. If we do not get out of our comfort zone to talk to them and guide them, we will have failed,” said Ms Chebichi.

Observing that many girls shy from sharing their problems with their parents, the association offers the alternative listening ear and counsel them.

Realise dreams

“The association also targets single mothers who have dropped out of school. We sensitise them to go back to school because without education, they cannot be who they want to be in life. Others are being empowered to venture into business,” she elucidated, adding that they have also visited Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho and Bomet counties.

Ruth Chelashau Lands Chief Officer in Uasin Gishu County and a member of the group, challenged girls at Kapkeben High School to remain focused and determined to realise their dreams.

“I started dreaming of becoming a lawyer when I was in Class Three. I paid attention to the dream until I actualised it and now I am an advocate; this means anything is possible as long as you remain focused,” she said.























