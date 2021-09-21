Rift Valley professionals launch ‘Mother and girl talk’

Mentoring the girl child: Students from various schools in Uasin Gishu County listen to Turbo MP Janet Sitienei and women from Iriip Gaa Group during a meeting held at Kapkeben High School in Turbo recently.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Iriip Gaa, a group of women professionals from the Rift Valley have stepped in to curb school dropouts and unwanted pregnancies among girls in the region.
  • The group, which brings together professionals from different fields, also talks to girls and single mothers on the challenges they face.


