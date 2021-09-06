Teenage pregnancy: A parent's guide

pregnancy test
The bane that every girl faces at this age is the dreaded prospect of pregnancy.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • As a parent, you can feel frustrated that your teen is pregnant at a young age. However, even though the experience may be frustrating and overwhelming, be patient and encourage your daughter that it will be okay. She needs your support.

The teenage years are a time of change and growth. Unfortunately, it is also during this time that many teens make mistakes that can have lasting effects on their future.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.