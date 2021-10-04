Level political field for women’s participation

Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu speaks at a forum for Mt Kenya women dubbed ‘Women Must Lead’ dialogue at a Nyeri hotel on September 9, 2021. She has called for the formation of a women-led political party to champion women's interests.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • This election season is when politicians and their parties use the carrot and stick to attract women for support.
  • During campaigns, politicians go to the women -and often not in good faith - this majority voting gender is the most needy as they strive to raise families, especially at the grassroots. 

Without a doubt, the forthcoming General Election is one of Kenya’s most anticipated.

