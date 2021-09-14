Caroline Karugu roots for formation of new party led by women

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu addresses participants at a forum for women leaders at the White Rhino hotel in Nyeri County last  Thursday. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu is pushing for a women-led party in Mt Kenya region.

