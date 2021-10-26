Isiolo peace crusader wins coveted USIP award

Josephine Ekiru, a Kenyan peace ambassador working with NRT who won 2021 USIP Award. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Josephine Ekiru from Isiolo County has won this year’s United States Institute for Peace Women Building Peace award.
  • She has been instrumental in the region’s peace building interventions, meant to end perennial conflicts between communities and ensure meaningful development is realised.

A 34-year-old woman from Isiolo County has won this year’s United States Institute for Peace (USIP) Women Building Peace award, following her contribution in peace building in the conflict prone Northern Kenya region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.