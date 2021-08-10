Breaking glass ceilings: Reflections on women’s leadership in Kenya

Chief Justice and President of Supreme Court Martha Koome speaks during a thanksgiving luncheon hosted in her honour by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender at a Nairobi hotel on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • Since 1952 when Maendeleo Ya Wanawake movement was registered, women’s journey to leadership has witnessed a checkered career.
  • The country recently got its first female Chief Justice, Martha Koome, from a list that was dominated by males - the seat was previously seen as their preserve.

Women have made significant strides, in recent years, in their efforts to take leadership roles. In this last year before the general election, we should take a reflective moment on how to address leadership barriers women continue to face, and how to elevate more by drawing vital lessons from the milestones so far made.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.