Beacon of hope for vulnerable Ruaraka teen mums

Ms Petronala Wariah, the founder and instructor at Nala Trendy Hair and Beauty College in Ruaraka, Nairobi where teenage mothers learn the art of hair and beauty for free, or at a minimal fee.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

  • Petronala Wariah, the founder of Nala Trendy Hair and Beauty College, Ruaraka, offers hair and beauty lessons to teenage mothers.
  • She trains at least 25 girls annually.
  • Most of the girls are from challenged backgrounds where families are disintegrated or they are just too needy to complete their education.

At the heart of Ruaraka in Nairobi, is a unique beauty college. When nation.africa visits, we find about 15 girls in a classroom. Within the room are babies too; others are asleep in the next room. This is no ordinary classroom; once in a while a baby wakes up and the mother has to go breastfeed them back to sleep.

