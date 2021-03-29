Teen pregnancy
File | AFP

Education

Prime

Pregnant girls sit KCSE exams in hospitals

logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Rangwe Sub-county, Homa Bay County, six candidates started the exams from maternity beds after delivering. One was still in hospital yesterday.
  • In West Pokot, eight candidates did not sit their exams from school after giving birth in different hospitals, according to county director of education Jared Onyiego.

The ongoing Form Four exams have exposed the depth of the teen pregnancy crisis, with hundreds of candidates sitting their first papers in maternity wards.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.