KCSE examinations kick off

Uhuru school Isiolo

Form Four candidates at Uhuru Secondary School in Isiolo before they sat for the first test.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The 2020/21 Form Four national exams began on Friday across the country, with 751,150 candidates eligible to write the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests.

