Learners fail to sit exams as national test enters day two

A candidate at Erait Academy Lodwar

A candidate at Erait Academy Lodwar, Turkana County, takes her maths paper.

Photo credit: Peter Warutumo | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations got underway countrywide on Monday with some candidates failing to show up at the exam centres while others sat the papers from hospital wards due to various reasons, including childbirth.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.