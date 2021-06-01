Fresh twist as police arrest West Pokot woman 'wedded' to Holy Spirit

Elizabeth Nalem

Mrs Elizabeth Nalem, who recently "wedded" the Holy Spirit. She now says she has received her first assignment from God.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elizabeth Nalem stunned residents of Makutano Town last week when she dressed up in a white gown and called her friends and family to witness what she said was her marriage to the Holy Spirit.

Police in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, on Monday night arrested the 41-year-old mother of six who walked out of her marriage to ‘wed' the Holy Spirit following a child neglect claim by her spouse.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. No Madaraka Day celebrations in Central, Northern counties

  2. Fresh twist as police arrest woman 'wedded' to Holy Spirit

  3. Estate cleanup exercise to mark Madaraka Day

  4. Termites, Western Kenya delicacy, slowly disappearing

  5. State sets 43 million tree target in Mau Forest

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.