Fresh twist as police arrest West Pokot woman 'wedded' to Holy Spirit

Police in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, on Monday night arrested the 41-year-old mother of six who walked out of her marriage to ‘wed' the Holy Spirit following a child neglect claim by her spouse.

Elizabeth Nalem stunned residents of Makutano Town last week when she dressed up in a white gown and called her friends and family to witness what she said was her marriage to the Holy Spirit.

Mr Joshua Nalem, her husband, has protested her decision, saying she has neglected him and their children.

Following her wedding, Ms Nalem said she was directed by God to go to Uganda, and thereafter the United States of America, to spread the gospel.

But she was arrested on Monday and held for six hours before she was released with no charge.

Controversy erupted at the police station after the woman refused to go back to her home, citing harassment by her husband, as the police and neighbors pleaded with her to return.

Mr Nalem, who said he gave 22 cows and 15 goats as dowry, said all the work at home was left to him following the 'wedding’.

“She didn’t inform me about the wedding. We are still duly married, and this is a lot of work," he said.

Woman adamant

But Ms Nalem, determined to spread the gospel, work which she said was her calling, remained unmoved.

“I will not go with this man. I am married to the Holy Spirit. I don’t want him. I was told to come back home. I was about to be killed by people but I ran away. I don’t want any hindrance on my way. I want my rights as I continue with my new job,” she told the Nation on Tuesday.

She noted that the Holy Spirit instructed her to go back home because some people were blocking her path to Uganda, her next destination.

“I had reached the Amudat area but I am back home. People wanted to kill me, but I will move on. No one will stop my new move, “she said.

Counselling ongoing

West Pokot County Police Commandant Jackson Tumwet said the church leadership intervened after the woman’s husband reported the matter to the police and that she agreed to go back to her home.

‘The husband said he heard that his wife was heading to Uganda but she saw her loitering in Makutano town. She has a young child she must take care of,” said Mr Tumwet.

He noted that the church has taken up the issue and is counseling the woman.

“They prefer to visit a psychologist and hold her because she may have a mental problem. She needs to be in hospital,” the police chief said.