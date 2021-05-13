2022 politics plays out during Senate trial of Wajir governor

Wajir Governor

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud when he appeared before Senate committee during his impeachment trial on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The trial of Wajir Governor Abdi Mohamud opened in the Senate on Wednesday with the county assembly that impeached him alleging he had presided over a corrupt administration with kickbacks paid to his wife.

