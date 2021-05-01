EACC sleuths to camp in Wajir for corruption probe

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

Meanwhile, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Tuesday to hear the motion for Governor Abdi’s impeachment.

A team from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is expected in Wajir County starting Monday to investigate the alleged embezzlement of public funds by impeached Governor Mohamed Abdi’s administration.

