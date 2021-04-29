Court stops Senate from debating Governor Mohamed Abdi's ouster

A Meru High Court has stopped the Senate from debating Tuesday’s impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud by the local ward representatives until Monday when a suit filed by five residents will be heard.

Meru Presiding Judge, Justice Edward Muriithi, ordered Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka not to commence the formal process to gazette the impeachment of the governor

Mr Mohamed was impeached on Tuesday a day after the Meru Court issued orders stopping the process pending hearing of a petition filed by five Wajir residents.

The petition was moved under a certificate of urgency on Monday by Wajir residents Mr Aden Ibrahim Mohammed, Omar Jele Abdi, Bishar Ahmed Hussein, Safiya Mahamed Abdi and Yussuf Ibrahim Dimbil.

They said they anticipated that Wajir County Assembly would forward last Tuesday’s resolutions to the Senate for debate and urged the House not to debate it.

The judge also allowed lawyers Ndegwa Njiru and Mugambi Kiogora to amend their earlier suit to have Mr Lusaka and the Senate enjoined in the case since motion proceedings had been forwarded to the Senate for debate.

The lawyers argue that the Senate would be making a mistake by presiding over an impeachment motion whose debate had been suspended by the court.

Justice Muriithi fixed the inter-party hearing for Monday where Wajir County Assembly, its clerk Shalle Sheikh, Speaker Ibrahim Ahmed and Tulatula MCA Abdullahi Issack are supposed to file replies.