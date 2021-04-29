Court stops Senate from debating Governor Mohamed Abdi's ouster

Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohamud.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A Meru High Court has stopped the Senate from debating Tuesday’s impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud by the local ward representatives   until Monday when a suit filed by five residents will be heard.

