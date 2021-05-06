Senate gag on governor Abdi ouster bid extended for 16 days

Mohamed Abdi Mohamud

Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi Mohamud.

By  Charles Wanyoro

The High Court in Meru has extended for a further 16 days orders barring the Senate from debating last week’s impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

