Senate gag on governor Abdi ouster bid extended for 16 days

The High Court in Meru has extended for a further 16 days orders barring the Senate from debating last week’s impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

Justice Edward Muriithi also ordered the five Wajir residents opposed to the impeachment to serve the Senate and Speaker Ken Lusaka with copies of the suit, with an inter partes hearing set for May 20.

He also ordered assembly clerk Shalle Sheikh, Speaker Ibrahim Ahmed and the mover of the motion Tulatula MCA Abdullahi Issack, to file their responses within two weeks.

This is after the respondents said they were not ready to proceed when the matter came up for mention.

Mr Aden Ibrahim Mohammed, Omar Jele Abdi, Bishar Ahmed Hussein, Safiya Mahamed Abdi and Yussuf Ibrahim Dimbil want the impeachment nullified, citing its illegality.