Vihiga deputy governor excluded from Mombasa trip

The much-publicised bonding retreat to Mombasa for ward representatives and the executive has been reduced from 10 to six days.

Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi has been excluded from the list of participants.

The retreat is meant to bring the county officials together to discuss procurement plans and the effects of a recent wave of impeachments.

Attendees include his boss Governor Wilber Ottichilo, MCAs, CECs, chief officers and a number of senior staff from the assembly and executive.

It is not clear why the Deputy Governor who has previously been at loggerheads with his boss is not part of the retreat that is meant to bring the county officials together to discuss the effects of recent wave of impeachments and procurement plans.

Contacted, he said he was in the dark about it.

The DG wondered why the county government was planning to hold such an expensive affair at a time when the staff are yet to get paid the July and August salaries.

Dr Saisi fell out with Governor Ottichilo in February this year after they disagreed about the fate of health workers who were striking at the time.

Over a month ago, ODM leader Raila Odinga brokered truce between them but Dr Saisi said his boss is yet to reach out to him to continue the process of bringing them together.

"The retreat can only be meaningful if the governor reaches out to me and the four CECs who were impeached. It is the governor who should reach out to us because he is our boss," said Dr Saisi.

Dr Saisi is expected to resume his official duties on Monday next week after a long break.

He said the impeachments that have been slowed down by court orders were manufactured from the executive to which he is a member.

Dr Saisi observed that it would be prudent for the county boss, who is away, to hold a sit down with him as part of advancing the unity that was started by Mr Odinga.

The planning of the retreat is coming at a time when two residents - Mr Joseph Simeka and Mr Francis Ominde - have written to the Controller of Budget protesting the expenditure.

The county leadership has remained tight-lipped about the trip and its agenda, but the office of the Controller of Budget confirmed receiving the protest letter without divulging details.

Mr Simekha and Mr Ominde are demanding to know whether the Controller of Budget has approved the expenditure.