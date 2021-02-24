Vihiga Governor Ottichilo tells his deputy to quit in row over nurses’ strike

Ottichilo and Saisi

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo (right) with  his deputy, Dr Patrick Saisi, at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo has asked his deputy, Dr Patrick Saisi, to resign, following a fresh falling-out triggered by a stalemate in resolving the ongoing nurses' strike.

