Vihiga MCAs accuse deputy governor of undermining service delivery

Vihiga Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi

Vihiga Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi. MCAs have starting collecting signatures in preparation for an impeachment motion against him.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Political infighting in Vihiga County is yet to dissipate, with MCAs hatching a new plot to impeach Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi, accusing him of undermining service delivery in the county.

