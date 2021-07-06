Court extends orders stopping execution of Vihiga's Sh5.8bn budget

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo

Governor of Vihiga Wilber Ottichilo during a past press conference.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The stay orders put on hold execution of the budget, including disbursement of funds by the National Treasury, six days after the start of the new financial year.

The High Court on Tuesday extended orders staying implementation of Vihiga County's Sh5.8 billion 2021/22 budget by 10 days, further deepening the financial crisis the devolved unit is facing.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Policewoman suspected of colleague’s murder kills another man

  2. Police arrest suspect after murder of KMTC student

  3. Court halts Kananu swearing-in as Nairobi governor

  4. Court extends order stopping execution of Vihiga budget

  5. Tana residents panic as Covid-19 cases spike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.