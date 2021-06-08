55,000 signatures collected in push to suspend Vihiga County

Wolbur Ottichilo

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo during Madaraka Day celebrations in Mbale on June 1.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Wilber Ottichilo, through ODM’s county executive committee, is pleading with the party leadership to tame Mr Simekha, the party political strategist.
  • This even as the local ODM leadership of the party Mr Raila Odinga leads to intervene and stem the attempt to suspend the devolved government.

At least 55,000 voters have appended their signatures on a petition seeking to suspend Vihiga County government amid rising political temperatures.

