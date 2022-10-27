Mululu celebrates after Musalia takes Cabinet oath

It was song and dance at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s home in Mululu, Vihiga County, moments after he was sworn into office early Thursday.

Residents thronged the home dancing to isukuti tunes as they went around his compound to celebrate the appointment.

The enthusiastic residents said their leader had been rewarded for standing by President William Ruto during tough times.

They were joined by professionals and local national government administrators. They said they are optimistic Mr Mudavadi will help the President deliver on his campaign manifesto.

They said Dr Ruto had picked a professional-turned-politician who will help him revive the country's ailing economy.

Mrs Velma Mudanyi, the proprietor of Mudasa Academy, joined the residents, describing the appointment as a great joy for Western Kenya.

"We are here to congratulate Mudavadi on his appointment. We feel honoured for the awarding of this position. President Ruto got it right by picking a seasoned politician and professional," she said.

Pole position to presidency

Mr Matthew Chahasi, a representative of workers, said the position is a stepping stone for Mr Mudavadi to a higher office in future, adding that the region will support him.

This view was supported by Mr Sande Mukuna, a former Vihiga County Executive Committee member, who said the appointment strengthens Mr Mudavadi's prospects for a future presidential bid.

Veteran unionist Dickson Atsiaya said: "On behalf of the veteran workers, we assure Mudavadi of our support and advice to ensure that he succeeds."

Mr Alex Makanu, the chairman of the Sabatia sub-county boda boda association, said by picking Mr Mudavadi, Dr Ruto had bolstered his standing in Western Kenya.

He said boda boda operators will want to meet Mr Mudavadi to help drive their agenda.

And speaking on behalf of elders, Rev Simon Muhindi, the chairman of the Vihiga council of elders, said Mr Mudavadi’s journey began in 2016 with his naming as Luhya spokesman.