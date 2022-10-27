Be ready to work long hours, Ruto tells his new Cabinet Secretaries

President William Ruto has told his newly sworn-in Cabinet Secretaries to serve all Kenyans equally and deliver on the mandate of the government.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, President Ruto said there is no time for celebration for the new Cabinet Secretaries saying they must swing into action immediately.

"You have sworn that you will serve Kenyans, not your family or community. Ensure you serve the people of Kenya," President Ruto said.

He told the Cabinet Secretaries that long working hours await them.

"There is no honeymoon for you because you will be leaving office very late, so the spouses will have to forgive us," President Ruto said.

How to tackle them

The President encouraged his new team to traverse the country and interact with the people so as to know their problems and how to tackle them.

"I would encourage you to traverse this country even if you're called tanga tanga...go to where the people are, listen to them, their issues and get a solution," President Ruto said.

He told the new Cabinet Secretaries to also work closely with elected leaders from both the Senate and National Assembly to deliver services.

"Not all Kenyans can come to your office but they have elected their leaders, there should be respectful working relationships with them," President Ruto said.