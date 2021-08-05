Court extends orders blocking impeachment of Vihiga deputy governor

Vihiga Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

The High Court has extended interim orders stopping the impeachment of Vihiga Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi by one month and 16 days, days after ODM leader Raila Odinga brokered a truce between the deputy and Governor Wilber Ottichilo.

