Court extends orders blocking impeachment of Vihiga deputy governor

The High Court has extended interim orders stopping the impeachment of Vihiga Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi by one month and 16 days, days after ODM leader Raila Odinga brokered a truce between the deputy and Governor Wilber Ottichilo.

Justice William Musyoka extended the orders to September 20 when the matter will also come up for mention.

The orders were first issued on July 26, halting the impeachment that had caused heightened political temperatures in the county.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday when the interim orders were extended.

This came as ward representatives, led by Shamakhokho MCA Mr Douglas Beru indicated they would abandon the ouster plan.

Governor Ottichilo is also reaching out to his deputy in a bid to end the infighting.

Dr Saisi’s impeachment motion sponsored by Wodanga MCA Mr Vincent Atsiaya is, however, still active in the assembly, which is currently on a short recess.

Dr Saisi moved to court last month on July 26 and sued Vihiga County assembly, who are the sole respondents, and listed Governor Ottichilo as an interested party

He has been accused of insubordination, violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct as grounds for his removal.

Dr Saisi fell out with Governor Ottichilo in February this year and has in the past blamed his boss for his woes.

Dr Ottichilo, on his part, has accused his deputy of insubordination for "leaking confidential County Executive Committee documents to non-cabinet members".

He is also accusing Dr Saisi of breaking protocol when he wrote to Speaker Hasna Mudeizi asking her to interfere with the actions of the County Executive Committee.