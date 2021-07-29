Western leaders draw wish list ahead of Uhuru’s arrival

Mumias Sugar Company

The entrance to Mumias Sugar Company.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta’s visit, which starts on Sunday, has caused political jitters among local leaders,
  • Local leaders have said revival of Mumias Sugar Company will turn around the region’s economic fortunes.

The revival of the debt ridden Mumias Sugar Company (MSC) and completion of key infrastructure projects are some of the issues leaders from western Kenya want President Uhuru Kenyatta to address during his tour of the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.