Boy, 14, electrocuted while pruning a tree in Vihiga

A village in Hamisi, Vihiga County, is mourning the death of a 14-year-old boy who was electrocuted as he pruned a tree.

“The tree is near electricity cables. One of the branches fell on the cables and electrocuted the boy,” Makuchi Assistant Chief Seth Jiveti said.

It remained unclear who had hired the boy to prune the tree, even as Makuchi Assistant Chief Seth Jiveti said technicians from Kenya Power had been alerted to help bring down the body from the tree in Bulukhombe village.

He urged parents to remain vigilant during the long school holidays and watch over their children to tame accidental injuries and deaths.