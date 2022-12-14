Boy, 7, electrocuted in Siaya while trying to rescue pet dog

A family in Akala village in Siaya County is mourning the death of their 7-year-old boy who was electrocuted as he attempted to rescue his pet dog.

The dog had been trapped on a snapped Kenya Power line, which was hanging loosely.

The boy, identified as David Junior, was electrocuted when he tried to pull away the dog that had come into contact with the live wire.

His distressed mother, Ms Caroline Achieng said: “My son saw the dog trapped in the wire and rushed to rescue it. When he reached the scene, he accidentally touched the livewire and was electrocuted.”

Assistant Chief Lucas Ogango visited the scene and asked parents to exercise caution and ensure their children are safe while at home during the festive season.

The body was taken to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The incident comes barely a fortnight after a woman, 45, was electrocuted in Apate village in Alego Usonga.

Come into contact with a livewire

She was identified as Judith Omondi and was reported to have gone outside the house to adjust her television antenna and accidentally touched a metal which had come into contact with a livewire.

Gangu sub-location assistant Chief Enock Ogola said the incident happened when the television signals were lost.

“According to preliminary investigations, we have established that the deceased was trying to adjust the TV aerial when she accidentally touched the metal, touching a live electricity wire,” said the administrator.

“There was a naked electric wire that was in contact with a metallic pole. When she touched it with her bare hands, she was electrocuted and died instantly,” said Mr Ogola.

Kenya Power officials and police officers visited the scene and took the body to Siaya County Referral mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Ms Irene Omolo said the daughter of the woman alerted neighbours about the incident after her mother screamed for help.

Mr Joachim Owino said: “Along the roads, there are Kenya Power poles, which are almost falling and the wires are hanging dangerously, exposing residents to the risk of being electrocuted.”

Siaya County Kenya Power manager Joshua Oliech said illegal connections and interference with power installations were to blame for some of the accidents.