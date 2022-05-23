Bodaboda rider ‘electrocutes himself’ on high-voltage power line

Residents of Stima Line Estate in Mazembe, Nakuru, on Monday woke up to the shocking death of a man who climbed an electric pole and electrocuted himself.

The man, identified as Peter Karanja, 30, is said to have deliberately touched a high-voltage power line and was killed by electric shock.

The bodaboda rider had left his house in a hurry without telling his wife where he was going. The couple’s home is about 300 metres from where he was found dead. His wife was alerted later that he had been found dead.

Grace Ayuma, a neighbour of the couple, said she was in her house when she heard loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.

Residents of Stimaline Estate in Nakuru view the body of a man who was electrocuted on May, 23, 2022 Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

“A few minutes later, I heard screams and people running out of their houses. When I went out, I noticed that the man, who is my neighbour, had been electrocuted and had fallen on the ground” she said.

Ms Ayuma said the man was a quiet father who would always walked around with his children.

“The man came out of the hospital on Friday and was told that his mother had passed away a couple of days earlier. I think this contributed to his frustrations and he decided to take his own life,” said Ms Ayuma.

Nakuru Town West Police Commander Samson Gathuku said the man died on the spot after touching the live wire.

He said Mr Karanja was being treated for mental problems and had been discharged from hospital three days earlier.