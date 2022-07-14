Family of electrocuted Kisii girl demand justice

Bridgid Kwamboka would have sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCSE) examination at the end of this year, but this will not happen as her life was cut short by what the family says is negligence by Kenya Power.

Kwamboka, 14, was a pupil at Getionko Primary School in Mwakibagendi location, Marani sub-county, Kisii County. She was electrocuted after slipping and falling on a downed high-voltage power transmission cable some 500 metres from her home.

The girl’s dreams of completing primary school and joining a prestigious high school ended instantly. She will be laid to rest later today (Thursday).

Kwamboka’s single mother, Ms Jackline Rabera Ogwaro, is still in shock.

"My daughter was in good health until June 30, 2022 around 11am, when she met her death," Ms Rabera said.

Kwamboka's uncle, Gabriel Ogwaro, said: "It is painful to lose so suddenly a healthy young girl who had a future full of promise. Her mother, my sister, Jackline Rabera Ogwaro, is devastated."

Mr Ogwaro said Kenya Power collected the cables on the same day the incident took place.

A postmortem report from Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital shows that the teenager was electrocuted.

Kisii County Kenya Power Manager Matthew Muthini said the case was being handled by their security personnel.

“I will share details after the investigation is completed,” he said.

Some 20 people died from electrocution in South Nyanza between September and February, said Kenya Power.

Yet, in many rural areas, electricity cables are seen hanging dangerously from poles.

Officials said most of the cases result from illegal power connections.

Ten non-fatal cases were recorded in the region, with Kenya Power saying South Nyanza is notorious for vandalism of cables and transformers.

Illegal power connections are also rampant and have led to frequent power outages in the region covering Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties.

Facing legal liabilities

Notably, the company faces legal liabilities arising from deaths caused by neglected active cables, such as the electrocution of Kwamboka.

In a previous interview, Kenya Power South Nyanza Regional Manager Dan Obiero said 20 cases of transformer vandalism have been reported in the last six months, leading to a Sh14 million loss.

Theft of cables has also led to a Sh6 million loss since July last year.

“There is copper, a precious metal, inside the transformers. It is mainly sold to scrap metal dealers. Fortunately, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the scrap metal business and we hope this will help reduce the vandalism cases,” Mr Obiero said.

There are five active vandalism cases in court, he added.

“Every two days, a transformer is vandalised in South Nyanza,” said Mr Obiero, noting that the company had launched a massive hunt for illegal power connectors.

He lamented that most electrocutions occur within the premises of customers making illegal power connections.

Many victims are women because they tend to be at home when the incidents happen.

A few cases are security-related, with installations like fences and underground wires electrocuting people.

Kenya Power officers have been conducting raids in areas suspected to have illegal connections.

In addition, they have been holding sensitisation meetings to educate residents on the dangers of illegal power connections.

Last year, they raided Kiamokenye village on the outskirts of Kisii town, saying the area was notorious for unmetered power.

Unmetered electricity

At least 90 percent of residents there use unmetered electricity.

Mr Obiero noted that it is important for residents to use safe power and avoid shortcuts that eventually bring losses.

“Illegal power connections pose a danger of electrocution not just to the beneficiary but the public at large,” explained Mr Obiero.

The company also loses money and it is now taking measures to prevent such losses.

Two years ago, Kenya Power rolled out the ‘Know Your Meter’ initiative that is meant to increase customer satisfaction, ensure public safety and enhance its revenue protection initiatives.

Among the outcomes of the campaign is that while Kenya Power customers are enjoying access to legally connected electricity, other individuals engage in criminal activities that undermine the quality of power supply, such as illegal power connections, theft of power and vandalism of electricity supply equipment.

“I would like to urge members of the public to follow the right procedure to apply and pay for electricity connection and desist from any illegal connections,” Mr Obiero said.

“It is a criminal offence to steal electricity, tamper with meters or engage in illegal connections. Illegal connections are also unsafe as they are not subjected to the required standards and may cause harm or fatalities.”

Theft and vandalism of electricity supply equipment is an economic crime under the Energy Act, with minimum fines of Sh5 million or imprisonment for 10 years or both on conviction.