Uhuru never addressed our concerns, fishermen and farmers in Nyanza say

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County during Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The President never touched on rice farming, an industry that has been crippled by imports, lack of market and mismanagement.

As the dust settles on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three-day visit to Nyanza, some residents feel critical issues were neither mentioned nor addressed.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Revealed: Missing Strathmore student's ordeal

  2. Two sent home after patient dies at Nanyuki hospital

  3. Uhuru never addressed our concerns, some say

  4. Police probe death of Dutchman, guard in Mombasa gang attack

  5. Police officer loses Sh300,000 bail cash to househelp

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.