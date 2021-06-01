President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail was once again forced to swing into action to fend off a man who tried to reach him as he made his speech during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu.

The unidentified man stormed the football pitch at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo where Mr Kenyatta was issuing his address, but was intercepted by presidential security guards.

A man who stormed the football pitch at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu while President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on June 1, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

The President told his aides not to harass the barefoot intruder, who was quickly whisked off the pitch.

A man who stormed the football pitch at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu while President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on June 1, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

This is the third time in under a month that a member of the public has attempted to approach the Head of State.

Drama as man attempts to interrupt President Kenyatta during Madaraka Day speech

Just last week, a resident of Lucky Summer estate in Nairobi, Kefa Agoka, who was among several Kenyans watching Mr Kenyatta's motorcade coursing through the neighbourhood after touring a newly built slaughterhouse, spotted the vehicle carrying the President and rushed to stand in front of it.

Man jumps in-front of President Uhuru Kenyatta's motorcade at Lucky Summer. pic.twitter.com/lapVV2SY6w — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 26, 2021

In the ensuing confusion that was captured on camera, the President’s outriders and a police officer rushed to drag Mr Agoka out of the way, as the President watched the drama from several feet away.

In an interview, he later explained that he was desperate to talk to the President about his problems.

The week before that, the president’s security detail was forced to fend off another intruder who attempted to walk towards Mr Kenyatta during a function in Lamu County. The incident, which was partly captured on live TV, occurred as he was reading his speech at the main dais moments after commissioning Kenya’s newest port in Lamu.

The intruder was noticed by the President’s hawk-eyed aide-de-camp who was forced to move from his usual position behind his boss so as to protect him. Mr Kenyatta, who appeared startled, momentarily paused his speech before quickly resuming it.