Drama as man attempts to interrupt President Kenyatta during Madaraka Day speech

A man who stormed the football pitch at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu while President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail was once again forced to swing into action to fend off a man who tried to reach him as he made his speech during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu. 

