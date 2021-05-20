Man arrested after trying to approach President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta Lamu

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially opens the 114 kilometre Garsen-Witu-Lamu road on his way to Lamu County to preside over commissioning of the first berth of the new Lamu Port on May 20, 2021.

By  Anthony Kitimo

A middle-aged man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he tried to force his way to President Uhuru Kenyatta while he made his speech during the official opening of the Lamu Port.

