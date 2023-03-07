Three women charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest

Three women were charged before court with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in Eldoret on Tuesday.

Ms Fauzia Matua, Ms Juliet Kweyu, and Ms Lina Kuya were charged with assaulting and injuring police constable Ahmed Abdala of Baharini police station on the Eldoret-Webuye road on the night of March 5.

The three were arrested on Sunday night while on a drinking spree and on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities.

Mr Abdala and his colleagues were on night patrol when they attempted to arrest the women, who were also accused of being a public nuisance.

The court heard that on March 5, the three were ordered to stop for inspection and interrogation by police officers on duty at a roadblock, but they defied the orders and instead, started assaulting one of the officers who attempted to arrest them. They were also charged with resisting arrest.

The three denied the charges.

Fingerprints

Ms Kweyu was charged with another offence of refusing to have her fingerprints taken by a police officer who was preparing charges against her. She pleaded guilty to the charge of refusing to have her fingerprints taken.

The court fined her Sh10,000 with an alternative of a two-month jail term.

In mitigation, she told the court that she regretted the action, saying that she is expected to join an international university on a scholarship and she feared being denied a letter of good conduct if her fingerprints were taken by police.

“I regret what I did. I ask this court to forgive me and I will never repeat it, and neither will I be found drinking again,” she told the court.

On the charge of resisting arrest, which they all denied, they were each released on an Sh50,000 bond.

The magistrate said resisting arrest was serious and was a bad example for young people like the accused.