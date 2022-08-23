Eldoret woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband to death

Detectives in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, have arrested a woman in Elgon View estate for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in a domestic row.

Wycliffe Muriithi Miriti, 33, died at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret from injuries allegedly inflicted by his wife Winnie Wangari Maina, 35.

A security guard at the estate told police that the couple arrived at their house from a local pub at around 4.30am on Monday, August 22, before a fight erupted.

The G4 security officer, identified as Geoffrey Rono, reported the incident to the Langas Police Station.

Police said the man was stabbed with a knife three times and the suspect rushed him to the hospital in the family car but he succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbours said the couple fought frequently and the man was stabbed in a quarrel.

The suspected attacker suffered stab injuries in her buttocks.

“They quarrel from time to time, but I did not think it would reach this far,” said one neighbour.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said the suspect was arrested and detained at the Langas Police Station before being arraigned in an Eldoret court on Tuesday.

Deputy High Court Registrar Rosemary Onkoba allowed the police to hold her for seven days pending investigations.

The court directed the police to take the suspect to MTRH for a mental assessment before she is formally charged.