Sugoi mother names her child after President-elect William Ruto

On August 9, Emily Maiyo, like thousands of other Kenyan voters, turned up to cast her ballot in the General Election.

Just before she completed voting at the Kosachei polling station, a pregnant Ms Maiyo went into labour and was allowed to go to the head of the queue to vote.

“I was expecting my third child, and I never expected to go into labour on voting day. It seemed I was overjoyed to vote and triggered the labour,” she said.

From polling station to labour ward

“I was hastily allowed to cast my vote before being ferried to Turbo Sub-County Hospital, where I delivered a baby boy later that night.”

Ms Maiyo named the baby Evans William Kipchirchir Ruto in honour of Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto. Dr Ruto hails from Turbo and Kosachei is his polling station.

On Monday, when Dr Ruto was declared winner of the presidential election, Ms Maiyo brought the infant to his Sugoi home, joining hundreds of people who had come to celebrate his win.

Why she chose to name baby after Dr Ruto

She told Nation.Africa that she decided to name her child after the President-elect because she felt it was a good omen for her family.

“The moment is historic and besides seeking blessings through sharing names with the DP and now President-elect, my son will always remind me how I laboured while casting my vote,” she noted.

The naming, she said, was significant because she grew up witnessing the outgoing DP’s hard work.

“It is my prayer that my son will follow Dr Ruto’s footsteps and rise to be among future leaders in the country,” she said.

Baby had a flu

She said it was the reason she brought the child to the celebrations in Sugoi, despite the biting cold.

“My son had the flu and as soon as we were discharged from hospital, we came to the home of DP Ruto to share the celebrations. I wrapped the child well in warm clothes,” she said.

Clerics who had congregated at the DP’s home offered prayers for her and the infant.

From far and wide

The celebrations at the DP’s home in Sugoi lasted overnight, with people from as far away as Marsabit and Busia counties thronging the residence.

Mr Abdi Guyo said he travelled all the way from Marsabit to join in celebrating Dr Ruto’s win.