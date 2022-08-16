Elite GSU officers take over at Ruto's Sugoi home

The elite GSU squad has been deployed to Deputy President William Ruto’s home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County, after he was declared President-elect by the electoral agency.

Before today, the residence was guarded by officers from the Critical Installation Police Unit (CIPU) of the Administration Police. The AP officers have been withdrawn and replaced by more than a dozen red berets.

After GSU officers took charge of the residence, they started scanning every vehicle entering and exiting the home. Locals who had thronged the site to celebrate Dr Ruto’s win spent the night outside the gate.

Ms Linah Kiyeng, from Kipkaren Salient in Nandi County, was among those who spent the night celebrating after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries announced Dr Ruto as the winner of the presidential election.

“As soon as his win was announced, we came here and spent the night celebrating. We are waiting for the DP to come home so that we can celebrate together. In the meantime, we will continue keeping vigil here even for a week,” she said.

Happy Dr Ruto won

Ms Kiyeng said she was happy Dr Ruto won because he has an agenda for the country.

Mr Clinton Biwott, from Kurkung, also in Nandi County, said he came to the DP’s home on Tuesday morning for celebrations.

“We came as a big team from Kurkung and we found a sizeable number of other people waiting at the gate. This is our win and we will continue celebrating no matter how long it will take,” he said.

At around 9am, the crowd that was swelling by the minute was allowed into the compound where they continued their celebrations.

The Nation team found several people singing and dancing, some weary from lack of sleep following the nightlong celebrations. Others were seen sleeping on the ground.

Ms Mary Songok, from Kaiboi in Nandi County, said they planned to spend a week at Dr Ruto’s residence.

“Let us all celebrate as a nation whether you voted for DP Ruto or not because elections should not divide us. We did not ask to be fed because we have come for celebration,” she said.