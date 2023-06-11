Stop the hypocrisy on Finance Bill: Ruto allies tell Opposition

Elected Kenya Kwanza political leaders in Uasin Gishu have reprimanded their Opposition counterparts for their stance on the Finance Bill set to be tabled in the National Assembly next week, calling them hypocrites.

Governor Jonathan Bii, Senator Jackson Mandago and MPs Prof Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben) and Julius Rutto (Moiben) said the Bill seeks to expand the country’s revenue base and was good for the country.

“Even the Bible orders that we give to Caesar what belongs to him and unto God what is His. Those who are opposed to the Bill are being hypocritical since the country needs funds to run it because they have been government,” Governor Bii said.

He was among the leaders who attended a thanksgiving service and fundraising for ACK St Stephens Oasis in Eldoret on Sunday.

“As Kenyans, we should support the government to ensure apt delivery of service,” said the Uasin Gishu Governor.

“Each government has a development policy which needs to be funded, normally through taxes. The Kenya Kwanza government is not different from previous regimes that also introduced various tax policies to realize their development agenda,” he stated.

Governor Bii rallied Kenyans to accept passage of the Bill which has attracted a lot of controversy, saying it was in the best interests of the country and would help the government alleviate the current high cost of living.

Senator Mandago said those who are at the forefront of opposing the Bill have been in government and are aware of how it operates.

“All the leaders we see guns blazing against the Finance Bill were championing affordable housing in 2022 General Election campaigns. They lost the election and are now against everything the Kenya Kwanza government is implementing. We should not play politics with the lives of Kenyans,” the Senator said.

Mr Mandago said those opposed to the Finance Bill do not want President William Ruto to succeed in his development agenda and have resorted to using propaganda to distract his administration.

“Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his brigade are on record championing the implementation of the affordable housing scheme. They have since beaten a hasty retreat and are demonising the government simply because they are not in power,” he said.

“I want to tell them to give the government time to deliver to Kenyans and change the country for the better,” said Mr Mandago.

He said the only thing they will demand from the government is prudent spending, and anyone found misappropriating public funds should face the full force of the law.

Prof Bartoo said the country is on the brink of bankruptcy and the Finance Bill was the only way out.

“As Kenyans, we are in a debt crisis and our borrowing ceiling has been seriously hit. Our economic situation will be salvaged by the proposed Bill which we are ready to pass in Parliament,” she said.

“Without money, we cannot demand better services and development in the country,” she said.

The Kesses MP on the other hand, a member of the Finance committee said the team has received numerous recommendations from Kenyans regarding the Finance Bill and will present a report to Parliament.

“It is always tough when making decisions that will bring change and the proposed Bill is among such hard resolutions by President Ruto. The Finance Bill will help us manage the current economic situation in the country, which has caused the high cost of living,” he said.

He said those opposing the Bill are only focusing on the housing levy, while it has many duty exemptions that will result in an affordable cost of living.