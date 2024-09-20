Mandera: Four injured in suspected al-Shabaab attack

At least four people were injured in Mandera after a roadside explosive hit their vehicle on Thursday, September 19.

Mandera South Deputy County Commissioner Julius Otunga said the four were part of a team that was working on a power line between Elwak town and Wargadud centre.

"We had an incident where a contractor's truck was hit by an explosive device. The four people who were injured have been admitted to Elwak Referral Hospital," he told Nation.Africa in a telephone interview.

The Sub County Security Committee boss said the device, believed to have been planted by al-Shabaab militants, targeted travellers along the Elwak-Rhamu-Mandera road.

"It is lucky that the devices exploded as the truck approached, leaving the cabin damaged and the occupants with minor injuries," he said.

Mandera South has witnessed several terrorist incidents in the recent past, the latest being on September 14, 2024, when two lorries were set ablaze by suspected militants.

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf Haji reported to police that he was driving a truck carrying miraa from Mandera when he was stopped by armed men at Shebtakurrow on the border between Mandera and Wajir counties in Mandera South.

In his statement to Kotulo Police Station, he said the armed men ransacked his vehicle and ordered him to produce four National Police Reservists (NPRs) who were in the vehicle.

Fortunately, the four had earlier sensed danger and jumped off the truck before Mr Haji was stopped.

Two other lorries that had been stopped earlier were set on fire as Haji watched, only for the militants to order him to drive back to Elwak.

A day before the then acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli arrived in Mandera on September 8, suspected al-Shabaab militants attempted to attack the Elrhamu security camp in Mandera South.