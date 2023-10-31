Uasin Gishu boat tragedy: Police arrest owners of park where KCPE candidates died

Detectives in Uasin Gishu have arrested two suspects in connection with Saturday's tragic field trip that left five Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates dead after they drowned in an artificial dam at a recreational park about six kilometres from their school.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi confirmed the arrest of Nixon Koimur and his wife Gladys Chepchirchir, the two directors of The Amazement Park. They were arrested shortly after being questioned at the Burnt Forest police station.

“They will be arraigned in court to answer appropriate charges,” Mr Mwanthi told Nation.Africa.

The five candidates from Arap Moi Primary School died while on a recreational trip with their peers and teachers ahead of the national examinations that started on Monday. They were among 185 candidates from the school in Ainabkoi sub-county who were due to sit for their KCPE and Grade Six national examinations.

The school's head teacher, Liza Kirui, was hospitalised in shock after learning of the tragic incident.

According to the owner, Mr Koimur, who had earlier given a statement to the police at Burnt Forest Station about the incident, the ill-fated boat could only hold three people, but six boys boarded it. The overloading led to the boat capsizing and the eventual deaths.

“We have never witnessed such a disastrous incident in this park that has claimed the bright future of the five boys,” said Mr Koimur on the phone.

The arrest of the directors comes after Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu ordered the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

Conclusive investigation

Mr Machogu said on Sunday that his department was working with the Ministry of Interior to ensure a thorough and conclusive investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigations. Teachers, parents, and guardians are advised to avoid exposing learners to risky activities and environments, especially during the national examinations season,” Mr Machogu warned.

Saturday's tragedy has shocked not only parents and the Arap Moi school community, but the rest of the country, coming less than 48 hours before the national primary school exams.

The school has a tradition of taking students on field trips, particularly to the Amazement Park, and the accident happened while the candidates were under the care of 14 teachers.

Seven KCPE candidates had separated from the rest of the group at the amusement park without their teachers' knowledge.

In less than ten minutes, five of them lay dead on the banks of the artificial dam, while another was unconscious after drowning.

According to a police report, those who died in the incident at 4pm on Saturday included Caleb Kipkurui, Godwin Kiprono, Anthony Kiptoo and Evans Kiplimo, while Gideon Kigen, who is writing his KPSEA exams, survived the tragedy.

The school was in a sombre mood on Sunday as parents and officials from the Ministry of Education visited. Parents and teachers recalled their last moments with the candidates.

According to parents and local leaders interviewed, the seven Standard Eight boys slipped away from the rest while the teachers were having lunch, when the official programme for the day was over, and decided to go for a boat ride.