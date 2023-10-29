We will take appropriate action after investigations on students boat tragedy, says Education CS

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said appropriate action will be taken after the completion of the investigation into the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of five Arap Moi Primary School students.

In the Saturday incident, five KCPE candidates were out for a fun day ahead of the national exams on Monday when their boat capsized at a man-made dam.

The five were part of a group of Standard Six and Standard Eight students accompanied by teachers to a hotel for recreational activities, according to a police report.

CS Machogu revealed that his ministry is working in close collaboration with the Interior Ministry to ensure a thorough and conclusive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“It is regrettable that we lost the candidates just two days before they could sit their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education that starts tomorrow. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the investigations,” He said.

CS Machogu's statement also included a stern warning to teachers, parents, and guardians, urging them to be vigilant and to avoid exposing learners to risky activities and environments, especially during the national examinations season.

The safety and well-being of students during this critical period are of paramount importance.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed his sympathy and condolences to the families, friends, and relatives of the deceased students. He acknowledged the pain and grief that has befallen the affected families, schools, and the wider community.

Machogu reassured the public that the government is committed to doing everything possible to ensure the safety of candidates across the country during the upcoming 2023 national examinations season. The tragic boat accident serves as a stark reminder of the need for enhanced vigilance and safety measures, particularly as students prepare for their examinations.

“As the investigations into the tragedy continue, I wish to appeal for calm and patience from the affected school, families and communities.

I wish to assure everyone that the Government will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of candidates across the country during the 2023 national examinations season,” He said.











