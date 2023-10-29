Five KCPE candidates drown during school trip days to start of national exam

A boat-riding expedition turned tragic when five pupils of Arap Moi Primary School in Uasin Gishu County drowned in a man-made dam on Saturday evening.

The pupils, who were due to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, were on a team-building exercise ahead of the national examinations when tragedy struck.

A signpost at the amusement park in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County where five pupils of Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi Constituency drowned on October 28, 2023 while on a boat-riding expedition. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

According to sources from the Eldoret Fire Brigade and villagers, the pupils were on a tour of an amusement park when the incident occurred shortly after 5pm.

It was reported that six pupils were in the boat when it capsized due to what the villagers attributed to loss of balance.

A man stands near the man-made dam at Amazement Park in Ainabkoi Constituency, Uasin Gishu County where five pupils of Arap Moi Primary School in Ainabkoi Constituency drowned on October 28, 2023 while on a boat-riding expedition. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

One pupil was rescued and rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.