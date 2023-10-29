Five KCPE candidates drown during school trip days to start of national exam
A boat-riding expedition turned tragic when five pupils of Arap Moi Primary School in Uasin Gishu County drowned in a man-made dam on Saturday evening.
The pupils, who were due to sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, were on a team-building exercise ahead of the national examinations when tragedy struck.
According to sources from the Eldoret Fire Brigade and villagers, the pupils were on a tour of an amusement park when the incident occurred shortly after 5pm.
It was reported that six pupils were in the boat when it capsized due to what the villagers attributed to loss of balance.
One pupil was rescued and rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.
On Saturday night, a team from the Fire Brigade and the Kenya Red Cross Society was at the scene to retrieve the bodies.