Man who ‘killed’ estranged wife fighting for life after suicide attempt

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death before attempting to take his own life in what police attributed to family feuds was admitted to an Eldoret hospital in a critical condition.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga said Vincent Otieno, 26, on Wednesday morning stabbed his estranged wife, Mary Owino, 22, in the chest with a kitchen knife in Chebarus.

Ms Owino succumbed to her injuries on arrival at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), where she was rushed by Good Samaritans.

“The man identified as Vincent Otieno waylaid his estranged wife while armed with a kitchen knife before stabbing her on the chest,” Mr Gitonga said.

He said Mr Otieno also broke Ms Owino’s hands. The suspect is in the ICU.

Police investigators seized a bloodstained kitchen knife and a motorcycle believed to belong to the suspect.