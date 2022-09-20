Buruburu murder: Gunman takes advantage of quarrelling couple, kills son, wounds mother

Details have emerged on how an unknown gunman shot and killed the son of a couple who were quarrelling outside their home in Buruburu.

Police have launched a manhunt for the gunman, whose identity is not known.

The gunman shot Ms Cecilia Mugure, 42, at 3.45am after she arrived home alongside her husband, Mr Njoroge Wahome, 47.

The couple were reportedly arguing outside their home when the shooting happened.

In a report filed at the Kamukunji Police Station, the couple arrived at their home from a local joint in Bee Centre in Umoja and started arguing because the woman refused to follow the man into the house.

Ms Mugure was wounded and the couple’s son, Mr James Muriithi, 19, succumbed to gunshot injuries.

It is then that Mr Wahome reached out for his phone and called his cousin, Mr Karuri Karue, asking him to rush to his house and help rush the two to hospital.

Rushed them to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

“Mr Karue, who reported the matter, rushed them to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, where the son was pronounced dead on arrival. He had a gunshot wound on the head,” the police report said.

Ms Mugure, who had a gunshot in her chin, was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in a critical condition.

Police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene. They questioned the couple’s a 13-year-old daughter, who said they heard a commotion between the father and the mother that lasted over two hours.

“The girl told the police that the father went upstairs where they live on the second floor leaving the wife outside. He started taking whisky and when the daughter questioned the father where the mother was, he never responded,” the report said.

The girl then woke up her brother, asking him to go check on their mother.

They found their mother lying down under a Maasai leso, but she refused to get up.

The two then decided to tell their elder sister what was happening. The young man asked his sister to get his phone from the house.

“She rushed to the house and when she was going back after picking up the phone, she heard two gunshots and she clearly saw a man holding a gun. It is then that she rushed back and informed the father of what she had witnessed,” the report said.