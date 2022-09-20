Two women charged with defrauding employer of Sh2m vehicle

A Kisumu court has charged two middle-aged women with 12 counts of conspiracy to defraud a motor vehicle company. Ms Rosebella Wandere and Grace Awuor, former employees of RANA Auto Section Limited in Kisumu, are accused of defrauding their employer of a vehicle worth Sh2 million. In the first count, the two were charged with conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the penal code. “On diverse dates between March 20, 2022 and June 16, 2022, at unknown place within the republic jointly with others not in court [they] conspired to defraud RANA Auto Section a motor vehicle worth Sh2 million,” read the court particulars. In the second count, the women allegedly interfered with a computerised motor vehicle registration system, contrary to Section 5 E(a) of the Traffic Act. They allegedly entered a change of ownership of the motor vehicle registration number. “On May 19, 2022, you unlawfully interfered with the computerized motor vehicle registration number plate KDD 930U Toyota Noah Silver in colour from TINSA Motors Limited to Austin Jimmy Onoka,” court documents say.

Stealing by servant

Ms Wandere and Ms Awuor also face a charge of stealing by servant, contrary to Section 281 of the penal code in the third and fourth counts.

The court heard that the women, who were clerks for RANA Auto Section, stole Sh443,600 and Sh520,600, respectively, from the company.

Ms Awuor also faces charges of forgery, contrary to Section 350(1) of the penal code.

She allegedly forged an Equity Bank banking slip worth Sh100,000, purporting that the slip was a genuine deposit made by one Austine into a TINSA Motor Limited account.

The accused appeared before Resident Magistrate Beryl Omollo. They denied the charges and sought favourable bond terms.

Their lawyers, Mr Sam Onyango and Dick Osano, claimed the two are residents of Kisumu and are not a flight risk.

Mr Osano also told the court that the two were arrested on September 9 and 10 and had been in custody for eight days, and that they have children aged below six.

He also said the two had been sacked by the complainant.

He asked the court to grant them Sh30,000 cash bail.

Magistrate Omollo released the two on a bond of Sh500,000 each and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case will be mentioned on November 20 for further directions.

