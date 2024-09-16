Isaiah Kiplagat: How I lost Sh1.2m in Finland scholarship scam

After graduating from Moi University, Isaiah Kiplagat struggled with unemployment but maintained hope for a better future.

In 2022, his chance came when Uasin Gishu County advertised scholarships for education in Finland.

Kiplagat, who resides in Eldoret and was eager for a new beginning, quickly applied and was selected for an interview.

Testifying before Senior Magistrate Peter Ndege, the 31-year-old said he was successful in the initial interview and was informed by Meshack Rono, a county official, that he needed to complete an intermediary course at Eldoret Homecraft before heading to Europe.

On July 19, 2022, he received an email from Sanna Partamies of Laurea University in Finland instructing him to begin pathway studies that same month.

On August 31 of the same year, Kiplagat was visited by county officials Jairus and Rono, who demanded a total payment of Sh1.2 million for fees, visa, insurance, and accommodation.

With no immediate funds available, Kiplagat’s sister, Linet Jebet, stepped in to pay the amount in two installments of Sh918,000 and Sh259,000 to the Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust Fund account.

According to Kiplagat, Sh918,000 was to cater for fees, 79,000 for visa and Insurance, and Sh180,000 for accommodation.

Despite the substantial payment, the promised scholarship never materialised.

“After making the payment, the county officials kept on postponing our process. We never went for visa processing. I kept on requesting an acceptance letter,” stated Mr Kiplagat in his testimony on September 13.

After following up with the county in vain, he testified that he decided to write to the university only to find out later that the funds had not been forwarded to the university.

In the copy of the email document submitted before the court, Mr Kiplagat said his wish was to see the money refunded as he was no longer interested in the programme.

“I wish my money could be refunded since I no longer have faith in the programme,” said Mr. Kiplagat.

He is now employed as a clerk at a local school in Uasin Gishu.

He appeared as one of the witnesses in the ongoing trial of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, who is charged with misappropriating Sh1 billion allocated for the county’s overseas education programme.

Kiplagat is witness number 25 out of 202 in the prosecution's case.

The court also issued fresh summons against star witness, Mercy Tarrus, who is facing allegations of contempt of court after disobeying summons issued on September 8.

The magistrate issued fresh summons for Ms Tarrus, warning that continued disobedience could result in arrest warrants.

"The contempt of court charges are criminal in nature and therefore her attendance must be physical like the rest of the prosecution witnesses," stated Mr Ndege.

Defence lawyer Stephen Kibungei criticised Ms Tarrus, who has requested to appear virtually, for seeking special treatment when other witnesses, including high-ranking officials like Governor Jonathan Bii, have complied with court orders to appear in person.

The court also extended summons for Dr Joel Chelule, the chair of the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund, who had previously testified.

Dr Chelule requested a delay until September 27 to attend to personal matters.

The court agreed to the delay, emphasising that further clarification was needed on issues raised by other witnesses.